PM Narendra Modi to dedicate two national highways to Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate two important national highways in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on November 12. The total length of the highways is 34 kilometres and is constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,500 crore.

The two projects will reduce travel time in the area and will also provide easier and more convenient access to Sarnath, which is an important site for Buddhist pilgrimage. The Prime Minister will also dedicate an inland waterways terminal to the nation on river Ganga in Varanasi.

This will be the first of the four multi-modal terminals on River Ganga, which is a part of the World Bank-aided Jal Marg Vikas project of the Inland Waterways Authority of India. The multimodal terminals aim to develop the stretch of River Ganga between Varanasi to Haldi for navigation of large vessels up to 1500-2000 tonnes weight, with an objective to promote inland waterways as a cheaper and more environment-friendly means of transport.

Also Read: Gujarat: Statue of Unity sees record 27,000 visitors on Saturday

The estimated cost of this project is Rs 5,369.18 crores on a 50:50 sharing basis between the Indian government and the World Bank. Apart from this, he will also receive India’s First Container Cargo being transported on an Inland Waterway.

Operation, management and further development of the multimodal terminal is proposed to be entrusted to an operator on Public-private partnership (PPP) model. Selection of the PPP operator through an International Competitive Bidding is at an advanced stage and expected to be completed by December 2018.

Prime Minister will also receive India’s first container vessel that sailed from Kolkata, carrying cargo of PEPSICO (India). The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) vessel, MV Rabindranath Tagore is transporting 16 containers and it will make its return journey with fertilizers from IFFCO.