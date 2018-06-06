PM Narendra Modi to dedicate to nation Mohanpura irrigation project in MP on June 23

“Narendra Modiji will dedicate (to people) an irrigation project at Mohanpura in the district on June 23,” Chouhan said at a function here. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation an irrigation project at Mohanpura in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on June 23, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced today. Mohanpura and upcoming Kundulia irrigation projects will collectively irrigate an area of eight lakh acres. “Narendra Modiji will dedicate (to people) an irrigation project at Mohanpura in the district on June 23,” Chouhan said at a function here. Mohanpura project has been built on Nevaj river at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore while Kundulia project is being constructed on Parvati river.

“These two projects would mitigate the drinking water problem of the region,” the chief minister said. Madhya Pradesh is going to polls later this year along with Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Chouhan said the Congress had only given the slogan of “garibi hatao” but failed to do anything concrete for the poor. “In contrast, we are providing one kg of wheat at Re 1 to the poor,” he said. Chouhan also said that his government would provide houses to around 40 lakh poor people in the state in the next four years.