PM Narendra Modi to attend BRICS summit next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

International peace and security, global governance and trade will dominate the 10th BRICS summit, to be held in South Africa from July 25-27. The theme is ‘BRICS in Africa: Collaboration with Developing Countries for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the Fourth Industrial Revolution’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other heads to states of BRICS will participate in the restricted session, plenary session, leaders’ retreat and outreach with leaders from Africa and the global South. Briefing mediapersons ahead of the summit, TS Tirumurti, secretary (economic relations) at the external affairs ministry, said the Prime Minister will be in South Africa from July 25-27, and before that, he will be in Rwanda on July 23-24, in Uganda on July 24-25.

“In the BRICS-Africa outreach, those invited include Rwanda, Uganda, Togo, Zambia, Namibia, Senegal, Gabon, Ethiopia, Angola and the African Union Chair,” Tirumurti said. As reported by FE earlier, in the BRICS-plus outreach, invited countries of the global South include Argentina, Turkey, Indonesia, Jamaica, and Egypt.

According to Tirumurti, the issues before the BRICS summit broadly include BRICS in Africa, fourth industrial revolution, multilateralism, global governance, health and vaccines, socioeconomic empowerment of women, peacekeeping, network of science parks and technology, inclusive growth, sustainable development, infrastructure, youth and cooperation in multilateral fora.

This will be Modi’s second official visit to Africa. In 2016, he had visited Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya. With this India will complete ministerial visits to all African countries under the Africa Outreach initiative.

Modi will be the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Rwanda. Tirumurti said India will soon open its first mission in Rwanda. India’s current high commissioner to Rwanda has residence in Kampala, Uganda. Two lines of credit – one of $100 million for industrial parks and the other of the similar amount for agriculture and irrigation – are likely to be signed during Modi’s visit. Rwanda already receives LoC of nearly $400 million.

According to Tirumurti, India will extend two LoCs of around $200 million (in total) to Uganda for electricity lines and sub-stations and agriculture and dairy production.