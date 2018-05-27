PM Narendra Modi to address the nation in his 44th edition of Mann Ki Baat

This will be the 44th edition of the monthly programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in India and abroad through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, at 11 am.

The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan.

It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. And will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website – www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 PM.