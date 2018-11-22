PM Narendra Modi to address polls rallies in Telangana on November 27 and December 3

By: | Updated: November 22, 2018 5:03 PM

PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on November 27 and December 3 to address rallies for the assembly polls, a state BJP leader said Thursday. He, however, said the number of rallies and locations would be finalised soon.

“The prime minister is coming on November 27 and December 3,” Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI. BJP national president Amit Shah would participate in the party’s campaign on November 25, 27 and 28, Rao said.

Shah had kicked off the BJP’s campaign with a pubic meeting at Mahabububangar in September and subsequently, addressed two more rallies in the state. The BJP is going alone in the December 7 elections to the 119-member assembly.

