PM Narendra Modi to address people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja: Kailash Vijayvargiya

October 12, 2020 7:51 PM

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said a few days ago that the party's Bengal unit will request the prime minister to deliver a message to the people asking them to follow the COVID-19 regulations during the coming Durga Puja.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja to be held later this month.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will deliver a virtual address to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. He will connect with the people virtually on October 22,” Vijayvargiya said.

Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government has already announced that Durga Puja this year will be held in the state adhering
strictly to the COVID-19 protocol.

Vijayvargiya said that the date of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah’s probable visit to the state
ahead of the Pujas is yet to be finalised.

“He will be visiting north Bengal ahead of the Durga Pujas. But the dates are not yet fixed,” he told newsmen.

According to the party sources, Shah is likely to visit West Bengal ahead of the Pujas to look into the organisational aspects of BJP ahead of the 2021 state assembly polls.

After decades of its limited presence in the politically polarised state, BJP has emerged as the main rival to the ruling Trinamool Congress winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

With BJP’s strength increasing manifold in the last few years in the state, where it has never been in power, its leaders have expressed confidence that the saffron party will end Banerjee’s 10-year rule in the assembly polls.

