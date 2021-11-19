PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 9 am

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said.
“Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
