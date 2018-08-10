PM Narendra Modi to address farmers, entrepreneurs on World Biofuel Day

Biofuels have synergies with various Government initiatives, including enhancing farmers’ incomes, and Swachh Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday attend an event and address a diverse gathering at Vigyan Bhawan to mark World Biofuel Day. The gathering will include farmers, scientists, students, entrepreneurs, government officials, and legislators during the event, said a government statement on Thursday.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is organising the programme to mark the importance of biofuels and to highlight the various efforts made by the Government in the biofuel sector. The ministry has been observing the World Biofuel Day for the last three years on August 10.

Biofuels have synergies with various Government initiatives, including enhancing farmers’ incomes, and Swachh Bharat, the statement read. It further said that as a result of the efforts of the Centre, ethanol blending in petrol has increased to 141 crore litres in financial year 2017-18, as compared to 38 crore litres in 2013-14. The Government also approved the National Policy on Biofuels in June.

Biofuels help reduce import dependency on crude oil, the statement said, adding, it can also contribute to a cleaner environment, generate additional income for farmers, and generate employment in rural areas.