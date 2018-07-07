PM Narendra Modi to address a rally in West Midnapur on July 16, says BJP

PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in West Midnapur district on July 16 on the issue of centre’s decision to increase MSP of Kharif crops, a senior BJP leader said today. “Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will address a rally in Midnapur (West) on July 16. He will speak on the government’s decision to increase the MSP (minimum support price) of the Kharif crops, including paddy.

The decision to increase the MSP of kharif crops is just another example of our several developmental initiatives for the cause of farmers,” BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters. The Union Cabinet has recently approved substantial increase in the MSP of all 14 notified kharif crops, including paddy.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the state unit would felicitate the Prime Minister for his decision to increase the MSP by 1.5 times of the cost of production. Modi’s rally in West Midnapur comes just days after BJP national president Amit Shah’s public meeting at Purulia district last month.

The saffron party has made steady inroads in various districts of West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition party in the state after recent three-tier panchayat elections and recent bypolls in the state . BJP is making all efforts to increase its tally in the next general election from two at present.

While speaking on the issue of emerging grand opposition alliance in the country, Hussain said the opposition parties don’t stand a chance in front of Narendra Modi and the BJP. “All these parties which are trying to come together just for the sake of power, have been defeated by Narendra Modi and BJP in 2014. The opposition don’t stand a chance against

Modiji and BJP,” he said.

Hussain while talking on the issue of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trying to bring

together opposition parties against BJP, said she should first concentrate on her state rather than taking aim at national

politics.