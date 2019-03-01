  1. Home
  3. PM Modi in Tamil Nadu LIVE: MDMK plans protests as Prime Minister lands to kick off BJP campaign

By: | Updated:Mar 01, 2019 10:28 am

PM Modi Tamil Nadu visit LIVE Updates: This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Tamil Nadu after BJP and state's ruling AIADMK reached an electoral pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Tamil Nadu today where he will launch several development projects. This is his first visit to the state after BJP and AIADMK announced an electoral pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will launch five National Highways projects worth Rs 3,000 crore in Kanyakumari. He will also launch a Road Safety park and Transport Museum here. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP’s state leadership are likely to share stage with the PM.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the state, the MDMK has announced a protest against PM Modi’s visit. Its general secretary said that party workers will show him black flags for not visiting the regions affected during the Gaja cyclone last year. Andhra Pradesh’s ruling TDP has also announced to boycott PM Modi’s proposed visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Live Blog

10:28 (IST)01 Mar 2019
PM Modi says NDA will score historic win in Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, PM Modi expressed hope that NDA will score a historic win in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha polls due in April, May. Interacting with BJP workers from across the country through NaMo app, PM Modi said that people in south Indian states are fed up with their government and now see BJP as an honest party and alternative.

10:20 (IST)01 Mar 2019
TDP to boycott PM Modi's visit to Vizag

Meanwhile, Andhra's ruling TDP has announced to boycott PM Modi's visit. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Telugu Desam Party will participate in the protests against PM's visit to the port city for not conferring special category status on the state.

10:08 (IST)01 Mar 2019
PM Modi to address rally in Visakhapatnam today

From Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Visakhapatnam where he will address a mega BJP rally. The rally will start at 6:30 pm.

10:03 (IST)01 Mar 2019
Modi's first Tamil Nadu visit after BJP-AIADMK electoral pact

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Tamil Nadu after BJP and state's ruling AIADMK announced an electoral pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

This will be Prime Minister's first visit to Tamil Nadu after BJP-AIADMK announced an electoral pact for the general elections. As per the agreement, while the BJP will contest on five seats, the AIADMK will field candidates on 27 seats. Another ally PMK has been allotted seven seats. The AIADMK and BJP are banking heavily on PM Modi's popularity to score big in the elections which will be the first major electoral battle for AIADMK after the demise of its chief J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. In the previous Lok Sabha polls held in 2014, the AIADMK had won 37 seats out f 39 seats. The BJP and PMK had won 1 seat each. The DMK and Congress had drawn blank.
