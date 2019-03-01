PM Modi in Tamil Nadu LIVE: MDMK plans protests as Prime Minister lands to kick off BJP campaign

PM Modi in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Tamil Nadu today where he will launch several development projects. This is his first visit to the state after BJP and AIADMK announced an electoral pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
As per the schedule, PM Modi will launch five National Highways projects worth Rs 3,000 crore in Kanyakumari. He will also launch a Road Safety park and Transport Museum here. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP’s state leadership are likely to share stage with the PM.
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the state, the MDMK has announced a protest against PM Modi’s visit. Its general secretary said that party workers will show him black flags for not visiting the regions affected during the Gaja cyclone last year. Andhra Pradesh’s ruling TDP has also announced to boycott PM Modi’s proposed visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday.
On Thursday, PM Modi expressed hope that NDA will score a historic win in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha polls due in April, May. Interacting with BJP workers from across the country through NaMo app, PM Modi said that people in south Indian states are fed up with their government and now see BJP as an honest party and alternative.
Meanwhile, Andhra's ruling TDP has announced to boycott PM Modi's visit. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Telugu Desam Party will participate in the protests against PM's visit to the port city for not conferring special category status on the state.
From Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Visakhapatnam where he will address a mega BJP rally. The rally will start at 6:30 pm.
This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Tamil Nadu after BJP and state's ruling AIADMK announced an electoral pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.