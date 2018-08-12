PM Narendra Modi talks about Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ jibe, Mamata Banerjee’s ‘civil war’ threat – 10 must-read quotes

Talking about the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said that people have seen the difference between BJP and other parties. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with news agency ANI, on Friday, opened up on various issues and countered the Opposition on the claims of rising unemployment, the issue of NRC and criticism of GST. The Prime Minister said that more than one crore jobs have been created in the last one year, hence, the campaign of lack of jobs needs to stop now. Talking about the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said that people have seen the difference between BJP and other parties and that is why it is turning out to be an ‘All versus One’ fight. He said those who resisted the Emergency are standing with those who imposed it.

Known for his witty humour and subtle jibes, the PM also commented on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ jibe and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s recent ‘civil war’ threat over the NRC issue.

Here are 10 must-read quotes from PM Modi’s interview –

1. “The campaign that jobs have not been created must come to a halt now. People are not going to buy it any more,” he said when asked about the present employment scenario in India.

2. Asked about opposition’s stand on GST, he said, “Why was there opposition to GST under the UPA Government? The ‘Know It All’ Finance Minister refused to listen to the concerns of the various state governments and adopted a ‘my way or the highway’ approach.”

3. “As for Gabbar Singh Tax, people who have seen only dacoits around them will naturally think of dacoits only!” – on Rahul Gandhi’s Gabbar Singh Tax jibe.

4. “Only those who have lost faith in themselves, fear loss of popular support and lack faith in our Institutions can use words like ‘civil war’, ‘blood bath’ and ‘Desh Ke Tukde Tukde’,” he said when asked about Mamata Banerjee’s recent threat.

5. “Congress knew a problem exists but allowed it to fester for decades because they were guided by vote bank politics.” – on Opposition’s stand over NRC.

6. “No country can progress if its women are not equal partners in the development process. Going a step ahead of women development, we are working towards women-led development,” PM Modi said about empowering women in India.

7. “Reservation is here to stay. Let there be no doubts about this. The dreams of Babasaheb are the strength of this nation and we are committed to fulfilling them.” – on his stand on caste-based reservations.

8. “BJP is always with the people of J&K and is ready to fulfil their dreams,” he said about political impasse in Jammu and Kashmir which is yet to be resolved.

9. “I am a humble Kaamdaar. I am nothing compared to the Naamdaars of this country, who have their own unique style of conducting themselves.” – on Rahul Gandhi’s hug during No confidence motion in the Parliament.

10. On ‘Mahagathbandhan’ for 2019 Lok Sabha elections – “The Opposition parties are so convinced about our Government’s popularity that they have no faith in their ability to fight us individually.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that he hopes to have good neighbourly relations with Pakistan after Imran Khan’s win in the recent general elections. W”e hope that Pakistan would work for a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence,” he said.