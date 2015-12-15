PM Narendra Modi still haunted by nightmares of Delhi debacle: AAP

Advising Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come out of the nightmares of the humiliating defeat in the 2014 Delhi Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday said that the ruling dispensation at the Centre should allow the state government to function and not pose a hurdle.

“Principal Secretary Rajender Kumar to bahana hai, Kejriwal nishana hai. (Rajender Kumar is just an excuse, Kejriwal is the target). Why didn’t they conduct the raid at Rajender’s department if they came to know about some incident? The CBI did not go to the education department. The CBI is conducting the raids at the Chief Minister’s office where Arvind Kejriwal had signed the files yesterday and was about to sign them today,” Vishwas said.

“The Prime Minister is not understanding that this is not Gujarat. It is the capital city where people from all the 29 states come and live. He should come out of the nightmare of 66 seats won by AAP in Delhi Assembly elections and should let the state government function,” he added.

Responding to the BJP’s demand of an apology over the un-parliamentary language used by Chief Minister Kejriwal for Prime Minister Modi, Vishwas said the language of the critics will improve if the ruling dispensation functions properly at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhayay said that his party would launch a ‘pol-khol abhiyan’ against the AAP for the next 48 hours.

“He should be ashamed of the kind of language he is using against the Prime Minister. This is not the language of democracy,” he said.

“The CBI is an independent agency; it is doing its work. The CBI must be having some proofs that is why it has raided on several places,” he said.

Kejriwal earlier claimed that the CBI raided his office at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also went as far as to call the Prime Minister a ‘coward and a psychopath’.

“CBI lying. My own office raided. Files of CM office are being looked into. Let Modi say which file he wants?” Kejriwal tweeted.

“I am the only CM who dismissed, on my own, a minister n a senior officer on charges of corruption and handed their cases to CBI. If CBI had any evidence against Rajender, why didn’t they share it wid me? I wud hv acted against him,” he said in another tweet.

The CBI has registered a case against Kejriwal’s Principal Secretary Rajender Kumar for allegedly favouring a firm in getting contracts from Delhi government.

“FM lied in Parliament. My own office files are being looked into to get some evidence against me. Rajender is an excuse,” tweeted Kejriwal.

Refuting Kejriwal’s allegation on the raid on Chief Minister’s office, the CBI has said that the raid was conducted on the Principal Secretary’s office following a warrant.