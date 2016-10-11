PM Narendra Modi speech at Lucknow on Dussehra: Here’s how Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati reacted

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said that Narendra Modi is coming to Uttar Pradesh as its entering elections next year, while BSP supremo Mayawati said that there’s is a discussion on whether the strikes were carried out for political gains. (PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, two top leaders of Uttar Pradesh, saw a clear political motive behind PM Narendra Modi’s rally at Lucknow’s Aishbagh Ramlila ground. UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said that Narendra Modi is coming to Uttar Pradesh as its entering elections next year, while BSP supremo Mayawati said that there’s is a discussion on whether the strikes were carried out for political gains. “If there were elections in Bihar, perhaps he would have gone there,” Akhilesh Yadav said today in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh will host assembly elections early next year. Akhilesh said that festivities should be kept aside from politics. “if the PM is visiting UP, he must have thought this through. Could be that he might gift something to the state of UP,” he added. Addressing the rally on the occasion of Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary, Mayawati remarked the operation as ‘correct but very late’. She said that there is a discussion about the motive of the operation. “Had the strikes been carried out immediately after the Pathankot terror attack, it would have helped save lives of our jawans. Now there is also a discussion whether the strike was carried out for political gains. Earlier governments had also carried out surgical strikes” said BSP supremo.

PM Modi, in a departure from tradition, will not participate in celebrations at Delhi’s famous Ramlila ground, but in Lucknow. PM is also expected to set fire to a massive Ravan effigy symbolising the “demon of terror”. Narendra Modi-led BJP had swept Uttar Pradesh in 2014 general elections winning 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The elections next year are expected to be a pitched, three-way battle between the BJP, Samajwadi Party and BSP.