  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden; leaders look forward to strengthening ties

By: |
February 9, 2021 8:28 AM

This was their first conversation between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden after the latter assumed office last month.

MOdi Biden phone callIn a tweet, Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to the US president. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Joe Biden on Monday and discussed a host of regional issues and their shared priorities, with both leaders looking forward to consolidating strategic partnerships to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

This was their first conversation after Biden assumed office last month.

Related News

In a tweet, Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to the US president, and the two leaders agreed to further their cooperation against climate change.

“President Biden & I are committed to a rules-based order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace & security in Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” Modi tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Narendra Modi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden leaders look forward to strengthening ties
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farm Bill Protest: JD(U) supports government, says opposition unable to explain demerits of agri laws
2Assam Election 2021: CM Sarbananda Sonowal gives land ownership to 471 small tea growers ahead of polls
3Can’t delay farm reforms anymore, says PM Narendra Modi