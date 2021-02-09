PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden; leaders look forward to strengthening ties

This was their first conversation after Biden assumed office last month.
In a tweet, Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to the US president, and the two leaders agreed to further their cooperation against climate change.
“President Biden & I are committed to a rules-based order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace & security in Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” Modi tweeted.
