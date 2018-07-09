PM Narendra Modi, South Korean President took tokens, travelled with passengers in Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday travelled in the Delhi Metro along with South Korea President Moon Jae-in. (PMO/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday travelled in the Delhi Metro along with South Korea President Moon Jae-in. The two supremos along with the dignitaries boarded a train on the Blue Line route connecting Dwarka to Noida at 4:36 pm. They took the metro at the Mandi House Station and got off at the Botanical Garden at 5:02 pm.

According to an official confirmation, PM Modi and President Moon took tokens for the ride.”The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi travelled in Delhi Metro’s Blue Line today with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in. They boarded the Metro train at Mandi House Metro station at around 4:36 pm and travelled up to Botanical Garden Metro station, leaving the station at 5:02 pm. They travelled with Tokens in a normal train with passengers. There was no delay on Blue Line due to this movement.”

#WATCH Delhi: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi in the Metro while on their way to the Samsung plant in Noida pic.twitter.com/8FSTOK5jyg — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

President Moon Jae-in, the President of the Republic of Korea and PM @narendramodi travel on the Delhi Metro. Both leaders are heading to Noida, for the inauguration of the mobile factory of @SamsungMobileIN. @TheBlueHouseENG pic.twitter.com/8oYY1kXea8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 9, 2018

On board the world-class Delhi Metro with President Moon Jae-in. We are headed to Noida…do not miss the iconic Akshardham Temple in the background! @moonriver365 pic.twitter.com/g0J40lRb7t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2018

PM Modi and the South Korean President were on the way to the Samsung Electronics facility in Noida, where Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was scheduled to join them. The new Samsung facility will be opened at Sector 81 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. One of the first electronics manufacturing facilities set up in the country in the early 1990s, the plant started by manufacturing TVs in 1997. The current mobile phone manufacturing unit was added in 2005.

In June last year, the South Korean giant announced a Rs 4,915 crore investment to expand the Noida plant and, after a year, the new facility is ready to double production. The company is currently making 67 million smartphones in India and with the new plant being functional, it is expected to manufacture nearly 120 million mobile phones. Not just mobiles, the expansion of the current facility will double Samsung’s production capacity of consumer electronics like refrigerators and flat panel televisions, further consolidating the company’s leadership in these segments.