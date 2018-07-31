PM Narendra Modi seeks ideas for his Independence Day speech

The PM said he looks forward to receiving people’s “fruitful inputs” in the coming days. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sought ideas from people for his Independence Day speech, a practice he has followed for the past three years. “What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App,” he tweeted. The PM said he looks forward to receiving people’s “fruitful inputs” in the coming days. For the past three years, Modi has directly invited ideas and suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech. People can also share their ideas on MyGov portal.

According to MyGov.in, PM Modi will pick up some of the ideas in his speech. Some of the suggestions already received on the website for the speech, include the ones on cases of rape, open defecation, reservation system and education. It would be Modi’s fifth Independence Day speech.