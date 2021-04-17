PM Narendra Modi says Mamata Banerjee has old habit of doing politics over dead bodies

PM Narendra Modi said that Didi has betrayed the people in the name of development in the last ten years.

West Bengal Election 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for doing politics over dead bodies. PM Modi’s comment came in the wake of the alleged audio clip in which Banerjee was heard telling TMC MLA to take out a rally with the dead bodies of those killed in Sitalkuchi violence. “You may have heard an audiotape of what happened in Cooch Behar yesterday. This audio shows how Didi is doing politics after the tragic death of 5 people. In the audio, the TMC leader of Cooch Behar is being asked to rally with the dead bodies,” said PM Modi. The PM questioned how far Didi will go for vote bank? “The truth is that Didi was trying to take political benefits from the deaths of those killed in Cooch Behar. Didi has a very old habit of doing politics on dead bodies,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that be it Asansol or Durgapur, this region has the potential to become a hub of industries not only of Bengal but also of the entire country. “From bicycle to rail, paper to steel, aluminium to glass, people used to come here to work in different industries. But the previous governments and their misrule have destroyed everything here,” said PM Modi. He claimed that the people who used to come here (Asansol) for a job are migrating from here. “Didi, who talks about mother, soil and people, has spread mafia rule everywhere. The coal mafia is there to rob Asansol’s natural wealth. The illegal mining mafia is there to loot the sand from the rivers. The land mafia is there to occupy government land,” alleged PM Modi.

PM Modi said that Didi has betrayed the people in the name of development in the last ten years. “Didi has become a wall between every development work. Didi became a wall when the central government provided free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh rupees. When the central government enacted a law to help the refugees, Didi started opposing it. The central government enacted a law for the Muslim sisters to free them from triple talaq, then Didi opposed it again. When the central government enacted laws to free the farmers from middlemen, Didi protested against this as well. The central government started transferring money directly to the bank accounts of the farmers, then Didi also deprived the farmers of Bengal of this benefit,” alleged PM Modi.

PM Modi claimed that the people of Bengal have decided to oust the TMC government. He said that a government that opposes the development, fosters revenge and prioritizes politics over good governance cannot do the welfare of Bengal. He added that Bengal needs real change for development.