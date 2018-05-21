PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin take boat ride in Sochi

The two leaders are in this Black Sea coastal city for their first informal summit. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin today took a boat ride from Bocharev Creek to Olympic Park in Russia’s Sochi after their informal summit. The two leaders are in this Black Sea coastal city for their first informal summit. “Boat ride on the Black Sea! PM @narendramodi and Russian President #Putin had plenty to discuss as they sail together from Bocharev Creek to Olympic Park in #Sochi,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Earlier in the day, Modi during his talks with the Russian president underlined the strong bond between the two “strategic partners”.

