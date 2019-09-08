  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi Rohtak rally Live: Prime Minister to kick off BJP’s Haryana poll campaign from Bhupinder Hooda’s turf

Modi Rohtak rally Live: Prime Minister to kick off BJP’s Haryana poll campaign from Bhupinder Hooda’s turf

By: |
Updated:Sep 08, 2019 11:53:40 am

Rohtak rally Live, Modi Rohtak rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. He will address a mega rally in Rohtak today.

Modi in Rohtak, Rohtak rally live, Modi rally livePrime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a mega rally in Rohtak today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Rohtak on Sunday to kickstart the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. The rally will also mark the culmination of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra. This would the Prime Minister’s first visit to Haryana after getting elected to power for the second term in May this year. According to the BJP’s claim, over two lakh people are likely to attend the rally which is being organised in Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s bastion. Khattar’s 22-day covered all the 90 constituencies of the state. State BJP chief Subhash Barala said that Khattar’s yatra will start from Julana in the morning for Rohtak where the CM will be joined by the PM. During his yatra, the CM interacted with the people and addressed many gatherings. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the Prime Minister’s event. It is likely that the PM may announce new schemes before the model code of conduct comes into effect. Haryana will go to polls in October this year. The BJP has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Legislative Assembly.

Read More

Live Blog

PM Modi rally in Rohtak, Haryana Live

Highlights

    11:50 (IST)08 Sep 2019
    CM Khattar, Narendra Tomar to share dais with PM Modi

    BJP's state election-in-charge and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar alongwith his cabinet colleagues will attend Modi's maiden rally.

    11:33 (IST)08 Sep 2019
    Rohtak rally: No toll charge for vehicles coming for rally

    The Rohtak district administration has asked all the toll plaza owners to not charge fee from vehicles coming for the rally. The Prime Minister's rally comes just ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana.

    11:32 (IST)08 Sep 2019
    Modi rally today live: PM Modi's green push at Rohtak rally

    The Rohtak district administration has bought nearly 4,000 earthen pots from various parts of the state to store drinking water as to reduce the use of plastic containers during the rally.

    11:17 (IST)08 Sep 2019
    Rohtak rally: CM Khattar's Jan Ashirwad Yatra culminates

    The Rohtak rally will mark the culmination of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' which began last month from Kalka.

    11:12 (IST)08 Sep 2019
    Rohtak rally live: PM Modi to kick off BJP's Haryana poll campaign

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Rohtak on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. The BJP said that PM Modi will kick off the party's poll campaign in Haryana with the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally.

    PM Modi to launch BJP Haryana Assembly elections campaign today.Haryana will go to polls in October this year. While the BJP is aiming to win over 75 seats in the 90-member Legislative Assembly, the elections may turn into a battle of survival for the Congress in the northern state. In the general elections held this year, the Congress couldn’t open its account as it lost all 10 parliamentary seats to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2014, the BJP had won seven of the eight seats it contested, while the INLD had won two and Congress one. In the Assembly elections held in 2014, the BJP had pocketed 47 seats.
    Switch to Hindi Edition