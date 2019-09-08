Modi Rohtak rally Live: Prime Minister to kick off BJP’s Haryana poll campaign from Bhupinder Hooda’s turf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Rohtak on Sunday to kickstart the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. The rally will also mark the culmination of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra. This would the Prime Minister’s first visit to Haryana after getting elected to power for the second term in May this year. According to the BJP’s claim, over two lakh people are likely to attend the rally which is being organised in Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s bastion. Khattar’s 22-day covered all the 90 constituencies of the state. State BJP chief Subhash Barala said that Khattar’s yatra will start from Julana in the morning for Rohtak where the CM will be joined by the PM. During his yatra, the CM interacted with the people and addressed many gatherings. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the Prime Minister’s event. It is likely that the PM may announce new schemes before the model code of conduct comes into effect. Haryana will go to polls in October this year. The BJP has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Legislative Assembly.
