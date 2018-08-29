PM Narendra Modi reviews resolution of public grievances in Income Tax Department

The prime minister reviewed the progress in resolution of grievances related to income tax at the monthly meeting of Pragati — the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked Finance Ministry officials to ensure that all systems are made technology-driven, which should leave little scope for human intervention, to stem corruption. The prime minister reviewed the progress in resolution of grievances related to income tax at the monthly meeting of Pragati — the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation. Finance Ministry officials briefed him on the progress made in this regard, an official statement said.

“The prime minister reiterated that all systems should be made technology-driven, and human interface should be reduced to the minimum. Noting the progress made in bringing corrupt officials to book, the prime minister said that the various initiatives and measures taken by the Income Tax Department to facilitate the people, should be communicated to all taxpayers suitably,” the statement said.

Today, in the twenty-eighth meeting, Modi reviewed the progress of nine important infrastructure projects in the railway, road, and petroleum sectors. These projects are spread over several states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The prime minister also reviewed the progress made towards the rollout of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, under Ayushman Bharat. He also reviewed the progress of Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.The 27 Pragati meetings so far have seen a cumulative review of projects with a total investment of more than Rs 11.5 lakh crore.