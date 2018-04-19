​​ ​
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's replies gathered loud cheers from the audience at Westminster's Central Hall in London where the event was taking place.

PM Narendra Modi is known for his razor-sharp sarcasm and slamming opposition by means of humorous takes and heavy-duty and sarcastic jibs. And, this skill of PM Narendra Modi was once again witnessed in London. On Wednesday, as PM Narendra Modi was speaking at the ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London, one person from the audience asked PM Modi about the secret behind his energy. Responding to the question, PM Modi said, “Kareeb-kareeb 20 saal se..daily…1 kg…2kg…gaaliyan khata hoon.” After PM Modi’s sarcastic answer, people sitting at the hall burst out laughing.

Later, PM Modi slammed his detractors and said his problem is not against criticism. “To criticise, one has to research and find proper facts,” PM Modi said. “Sadly, it does not happen now. What happens instead is allegations. Criticism makes democracy strong. Democracy cannot succeed without constructive criticism,” PM Modi added.

PM Narendra Modi futher said, “I always welcome criticism. I give so much importance to your criticism that I try to accept in my life and it is a goldmine.”

