Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Daltonganj, Gumla today

PM Modi to address rallies in Daltonganj, Gumla today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Jharkhand. According to the schedule announced by the BJP, PM Modi will address rallies in Daltonganj and Gumla. While the Daltonganj rally will start at 11:35 AM, the second rally wil Gumla will be held at 1:20 PM.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is seeking a second straight term, tweeted that Jharkhand is ready to welcome the Prime Minister. “In 2014, you gave immense love to Modi ji. In 2019, you gave immense affection and blessings to Modi ji. Modi ji worked day and night for the development of Jharkhand. Modi ji is coming to the holy land of Palamu. When Modi ji is with Jharkhand then why think about someone else,” he tweeted.

Both Daltonganj and Gumla will go to polls in the first phase on November 30. While the BJP is seeking a second term, the Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to prevent the saffron party’s winning rath. In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU), which had won five seats, under the leadership of Raghubar Das.



Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Daltonganj and Gumla in view of the PM’s event. In Gumla, police and paramilitary forces have done barricading at several locations. PM Modi will address rallies at Chiyanki airport ground in Daltonganj and the proposed site of Gumla airport. The rallies of PM are being held within a week of two attacks in Latehar and Palamu that left six dead including four cops.

The term of the current 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly ends on 5 January, 2020. The state will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. Results will be announced on December 23.