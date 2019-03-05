Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates: Prime Minister to address BJP’s Vijay Sankalp rally in Dhar today

Modi in MP LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to launch BJP’s campaign for Lok Sabha polls today

Modi rally today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh where he will kick-start BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. As per the plan, BJP workers, mainly from tribal-dominated Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seats, will take part in the Vijay Sankalp rally.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will reach Indore by a special aircraft in afternoon and then leave by helicopter for rally venue in Dhar. The public meeting will be held at PG College in Dhar.

Earlier, PM Modi was slated to address rallies at Itarsi and Dhar on February 15 and 16, respectively, but they were cancelled in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been put in place in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.