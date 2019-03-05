Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates: Prime Minister to address BJP’s Vijay Sankalp rally in Dhar today

Modi rally today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh where he will kick-start BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. As per the plan, BJP workers, mainly from tribal-dominated Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seats, will take part in the Vijay Sankalp rally.
As per the schedule, PM Modi will reach Indore by a special aircraft in afternoon and then leave by helicopter for rally venue in Dhar. The public meeting will be held at PG College in Dhar.
Earlier, PM Modi was slated to address rallies at Itarsi and Dhar on February 15 and 16, respectively, but they were cancelled in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.
Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been put in place in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.
According to a tweet by BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit, PM Modi's rally will begin at 3 pm in Dhar.
This will be PM Narendra Modi'f first visit to Madhya Pradesh after BJP's loss in the Assembly polls. The assembly polls results were declared in the first week of December last year, ending the BJP's 15 years rule in the central state.
On Saturday, BJP president Amit Shah had launched a nationwide bike rally Vijay Sankalpa and addresses a mega rally in Umaria of Madhya Praesh. Shah said that only PM Modi is the only person capable of giving a befitting reply to Pakistan and slammed the opposition questioning the air strikes.
On Monday, state Chief Secretary SR Mohanty reviewed all preparations of Prime Minister’s visit. In view of recent developments, the Madhya Pradesh government is also taking full precautions in this regard.
