Modi in Varanasi LIVE today: Prime Minister to address rally in his Lok Sabha constituency, to launch projects worth Rs 2,900 crore

By: | Updated:Feb 19, 2019 7:47 am

Modi Varanasi live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Modi rally in Varanasi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth R 2,900 crore during daylong visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Tuesday. As per the itinerary, PM Modi will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport at Babatpur at around 9 am and head straight to Diesel Locomotives Work (DLW) to flag off an electric locomotive converted from a diesel engine.

From DLW, the PM will head to the Sant Ravidas temple where he will take part in the birth anniversary celebrations (Ravidas Jayanti) of the mystic poet of the Bhakti Movement. Here, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ravidas Janmasthali (birthplace) area development project. Later, the Prime Minister will visit the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where he will inaugurate the Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Institute. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme here. Later, he will address a public meeting at Audhey village in Rohaniya before flying back to Delhi. At the public meeting, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2,900 crore.

07:35 (IST)19 Feb 2019
Modi in Varanasi today: PM to lay foundation of Ravidas Janmasthali

The visit comes on a day when nation celebrates the birth anniversary Sant Ravidas. On the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, PM Modi will lay the foundation of Ravidas Janmasthali in at the Sant Ravidas temple. As part of the project, a grand park will be constructed with a statue of the seer.

PM Modi rally in Varanasi (File pic)Varanasi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's then prime ministerial candidate Prime Minister Narendra Modi had successfully contested from here. He had secured over 56% votes. The seat is traditionally BJP's stronghold. Barring the 2004 general election, the BJP has always won from here. The seat falls in the eastern Uttar Pradesh and PM Modi's visit assumes significance as it comes a few weeks after Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed Priyanka Vadra as general secretary in charge for the region. The eastern UP comprises 40 seats and Modi's visit could also impact the south Bihar which shares border with eastern UP district of Chandauli.
