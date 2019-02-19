Modi in Varanasi LIVE today: Prime Minister to address rally in his Lok Sabha constituency, to launch projects worth Rs 2,900 crore

Modi in Varanasi LIVE today: Prime Minister to address rally in his Lok Sabha constituency

Modi rally in Varanasi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth R 2,900 crore during daylong visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Tuesday. As per the itinerary, PM Modi will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport at Babatpur at around 9 am and head straight to Diesel Locomotives Work (DLW) to flag off an electric locomotive converted from a diesel engine.

From DLW, the PM will head to the Sant Ravidas temple where he will take part in the birth anniversary celebrations (Ravidas Jayanti) of the mystic poet of the Bhakti Movement. Here, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ravidas Janmasthali (birthplace) area development project. Later, the Prime Minister will visit the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) where he will inaugurate the Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Institute. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme here. Later, he will address a public meeting at Audhey village in Rohaniya before flying back to Delhi. At the public meeting, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2,900 crore.