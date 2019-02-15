PM Modi rally today: Prime Minister to visit Jhansi to launch several development projects

By: | Published: February 15, 2019 9:24 AM

The Prime Minister had previously visited Varanasi and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. In Vrindavan, he personally served the three billionth meal to underprivileged children from schools. The Prime Minister had visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi earlier this month to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jhansi on Friday to launch several development projects in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. He will also lay the foundation stone of Defence Corridor here with a focus on making the country self-reliant in defence production.

The defence corridor was announced by PM Modi, to be established in the Bundelkhand region, during the UP Investors Meet held in February 2018.
The Government of India has figured out two locations for defence corridors in the country – Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Jhansi happens to be one of the six nodal points of the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor.

In addition, PM Modi will also inaugurate the electrification of 297 km-section of Jhansi- Khairar rail section. Besides, he will dedicate the West-North Inter-Region Power Transmission Strengthening Project to the nation. The project will provide uninterrupted power supply to the western part of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, edging closer to the vision of providing drinking water to all, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Piped Water Scheme for the rural areas of Bundelkhand. The scheme will provide water supply to the drought-prone region. In addition, foundation stone of Jhansi City Drinking Water Scheme Phase-II will be laid by the Modi under AMRUT.

In a bid to increase employment opportunities in Jhansi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a Coach Refurbishing Workshop in the region. The workshop is aimed at increasing jobs in the Bundelkhand region.

To support easy movement of trains, foundation stone of doubling of the 425- km long stretch of Jhansi-Manikpur and Bhimsen-Khairar railway lines will also be laid.

