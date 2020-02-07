Modi rally in Kokrajhar Live Updates: Prime Minister to visit Assam today to celebrate signing of Bodo accord

PM Narendra Modi to address a rally in Assam;s Kokrajhar today.

Modi Rally in Kokrajhar, Assam today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar in Assam today to participate in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement. This will be his first visit to the Northeast since the signing of the accord and protests erupted against the Citizenship Act. Violence over CAA claimed three lives in the state. PM Modi himself tweeted that he is looking ahead to visit Kokrajhar where he will address a public meeting. “Tomorrow (Friday), I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress,” he said in a tweet on Thursday. Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made to make the event a grand success. A multi-layered security arrangement is in place for Prime Minister’s visit. According to BJP’s claim, nearly 4 to 5 lakh people are expected to attend the event. On Thursday, the All Bodo Students Union took out a bike rally, welcoming the accord and Prime Minister’s visit. Apart from the Prime Minister, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and his ministerial colleagues will attend the event.

