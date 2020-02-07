  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Modi rally in Kokrajhar Live Updates Prime Minister to visit Assam today to celebrate signing of Bodo accord

Modi rally in Kokrajhar Live Updates: Prime Minister to visit Assam today to celebrate signing of Bodo accord

By: |
Updated:Feb 07, 2020 10:19:58 am

PM Modi Assam visit, Rally in Kokrajhar: This will be PM Narendra Modi's first visit to Assam after the signing of the Bodo Accord. The visit comes in the midst of an ongoing unrest over CAA in the region.

Modi rally in Kokrajhar PM Narendra Modi to address a rally in Assam;s Kokrajhar today.

Modi Rally in Kokrajhar, Assam today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar in Assam today to participate in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement. This will be his first visit to the Northeast since the signing of the accord and protests erupted against the Citizenship Act. Violence over CAA claimed three lives in the state. PM Modi himself tweeted that he is looking ahead to visit Kokrajhar where he will address a public meeting. “Tomorrow (Friday), I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress,” he said in a tweet on Thursday. Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made to make the event a grand success. A multi-layered security arrangement is in place for Prime Minister’s visit. According to BJP’s claim, nearly 4 to 5 lakh people are expected to attend the event. On Thursday, the All Bodo Students Union took out a bike rally, welcoming the accord and Prime Minister’s visit. Apart from the Prime Minister, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and his ministerial colleagues will attend the event.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:19 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Modi rally in Kokrajhar: Latest visuals

    People gather at the rally venue in Kokrajhar to attend PM Narendra Modi's rally.

    10:14 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    PM Modi to address rally in Kokrajhar today

    PM Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Kokrajhar today. He tweeted, "I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress."

    10:13 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    PM Modi's Assam visit today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar in Assam on Friday to participate in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement. This is his first visit after the signing of the Bodo accord and violence over CAA last December.

    The Bodo Accord was signed on January 27 by the government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), All Bodo Students' Union and a civil society group. The accord is aimed at bringing a lasting peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under stringent Public Safety Act
    2Who is Sir Philip Barton, new UK envoy to India?
    3Delhi: Fired employee robs ex-boss at gunpoint