PM Modi in Greater Noida: Forces denied permission to avenge 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Addressing a rally in Greater Noida, PM Modi said that previous governments stalled development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition saying “there is competition among corrupt people to abuse chowkidar (gatekeeper)”. He said that opposition leaders think “abusing me will get them votes” but I have the blessings of 130 crore Indians. The Prime Minister said this while addressing a mega BJP rally in Greater Noida.

He also attacked the opposition for seeking proof of IAF operation in Pakistan. The Prime Minister noted that links of attacks and blasts earlier also were connected to Pakistan, but the earlier governments only changed the Home Minister.

“Now you tell me, in such situations should the Home Minister be changed or the policy?” he asked the crowd.

He asked the people not to trust those questioning the defence forces, adding that “today India works on ‘nayi reeti, nayi neeti’.

“After Uri attack, India for first time taught terrorists a lesson in language they understand,” he said.

Modi said that there are reports that our forces were ready to avenge 26/11 Mumbai attacks, but they were not allowed to act.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in Greater Noida on IAF strikes: Jiski ragon mein Hindustan ka khoon hai, usko shaq hona chahiye kya?… Jo Bharat Maa ki jai bolta hai, usko shaq hona chahiye kya? Ye shaq karne wale log kaun hain? Aise logon ki baaton pe bharosa karoge kya? pic.twitter.com/eCqQUdUxf9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2019



Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology in Greater Noida. The institute is under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and is located in Knowledge Park-II, Greater Noida. The PM also unveiled the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the campus of the institute. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and local BJP MP Mahesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.