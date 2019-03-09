PM Modi in Greater Noida: Forces denied permission to avenge 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition saying “there is competition among corrupt people to abuse chowkidar (gatekeeper)”. He said that opposition leaders think “abusing me will get them votes” but I have the blessings of 130 crore Indians. The Prime Minister said this while addressing a mega BJP rally in Greater Noida.
He also attacked the opposition for seeking proof of IAF operation in Pakistan. The Prime Minister noted that links of attacks and blasts earlier also were connected to Pakistan, but the earlier governments only changed the Home Minister.
“Now you tell me, in such situations should the Home Minister be changed or the policy?” he asked the crowd.
He asked the people not to trust those questioning the defence forces, adding that “today India works on ‘nayi reeti, nayi neeti’.
“After Uri attack, India for first time taught terrorists a lesson in language they understand,” he said.
Modi said that there are reports that our forces were ready to avenge 26/11 Mumbai attacks, but they were not allowed to act.
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in Greater Noida on IAF strikes: Jiski ragon mein Hindustan ka khoon hai, usko shaq hona chahiye kya?… Jo Bharat Maa ki jai bolta hai, usko shaq hona chahiye kya? Ye shaq karne wale log kaun hain? Aise logon ki baaton pe bharosa karoge kya? pic.twitter.com/eCqQUdUxf9
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2019
Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology in Greater Noida. The institute is under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and is located in Knowledge Park-II, Greater Noida. The PM also unveiled the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the campus of the institute. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and local BJP MP Mahesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.
Prime Minister also said that after 26/11 attacks, defence forces were ready to avenge, but they were denied permission. "There are reports that our forces were ready to avenge 26/11 Mumbai attacks, but they were not allowed to act," he said.
PM Narendra Modi also slammed the opposition leaders for seeking proof of IAF air strike in Pakistan. He asked the crowd not to trust those who are questioning the defence forces.
Prime Minister Modi noted that today India works on 'nayi reeti, nayi neeti'. "After Uri attack, India for first time taught terrorists a lesson in language they understand," he said.
Attacking the opposition, PM Modi said that there is competition among corrupt people to abuse 'chowkidar'. "They think abusing me will get them votes," he said.
In Greater Noida, PM Modi said that before 2014, there were just two mobile phone manufacturing factories in the country. "Before 2014, there were just two mobile phone manufacturing factories in the country. Today approximately 125 factories are making mobile phones in the country, and out of those 125, many are in Noida.and out of those 125, many are in Noida," he said.
Attacking the previous governments, he said that several development projects could not be executed due to non-cooperation. PM Modi said that the BJP government is constantly working towards developing the state. 'But the previous governments stalled development works,' he said.
He told the crowd that government is speedily working towards the development of Jewar airport. He said that once the airport becomes operational, it will be the largest airport of the country. 'The (Jewar) airport is like a golden opportunity for Uttar Pradesh,' he said.
PM Modi also said that industries in Noida have generated multiple job opportunities for the youth. "Today, I am here to strengthen Noida to fulfil its goal of generating more job opportunities and spreading prosperity,” Modi said.
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 1320 MW thermal power plant in Khurja, Bulandshahr from Greater Noida. He also laid the foundation stone for 1320 MW power plant in Buxar, Bihar via video link.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Noida has become the 'Make in India' for the country. He noted that the city has contributed immensely in cuntry's growth. "Earlier, Noida was known for various land scams. Today Noida is known for the new development opportunities. Noida is growing as a big hub for Make In India. Uttar Pradesh is changing," he said.
Addressing a rally in Greater Noida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition. He said, “Here, you are saying Modi Modi which is making some people lose their sleep.”
UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that all the tasks which were impossible for Congress, BSP, & SP, have become possible because PM Modi is there. "Namumkin ko mumkin banane ka naam hi hai Modi."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology in Greater Noida. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and local MP Mahesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.
Prime Minister will inaugurate several developmental projects in Greater Noida today. He will also address a mega BJP rally here.
Three-time BSP MLA and two-time Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister, Vedram Bhati, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in Greater Noida. Bhati said he is willing to work as a volunteer for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.