Modi rally in Rajasthan LIVE updates: Country in safe hands, says Prime Minister after IAF’s operation

Modi rally live: In his first public statement after Indian Air Forces’s (IAF) operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured people that country is in safe hands. “Today I assure the countrymen, the country is in safe hands,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Churu.
This is Prime Minister’s second visit to the state in a week. He had visited Tonk on February 23. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Churu in view of PM Modi’s rally.
PM Modi acused the Congress government in Rajasthan of blocking Central government's ambitious Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Scheme. He said that Ashok Gehlot government has not shared the list of farmers with Centre.
Pm Modi has reached Churu. He will begin his speech shortly.
Meanwhile, PM Modi made an indirect reference to IAF's air strikes when he sought apology from the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for being late as he was busy with some other work. "First of all, my apologies or being late. The programme started late as I reached here (Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan) late. I was busy in some other work and I was late," he said.
Prime Minister will address BJP's Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Shortly.
Prime Minister Modi is expected speak about the IAF's operation in Pakistan in his rally. PM Modi had pot-Pulwama attack said that Indian armed forces have been given free hands to chose the date, time and place to teach a lesson to Pakistan.
This will be PM's first rally after Indian Air Force's (IAF) operation in Pakistan. The IAF destroyed at lest three terror camps of JeM in an operation in the wee hours today.