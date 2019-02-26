Modi rally in Rajasthan LIVE updates: Country in safe hands, says Prime Minister after IAF’s operation

Modi rally today: Country in safe hands, says Prime Minister after IAF’s operation

Modi rally live: In his first public statement after Indian Air Forces’s (IAF) operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured people that country is in safe hands. “Today I assure the countrymen, the country is in safe hands,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Churu.

This is Prime Minister’s second visit to the state in a week. He had visited Tonk on February 23. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Churu in view of PM Modi’s rally.