Modi in Uttarakhand Live Updates: Prime Minister to launch Rs 3,400 crore development projects

Modi in Uttarakhand Live Updates: Prime Minister to launch Rs 34,00 crore development projects

Modi in Uttarakhand LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on Thursday to launch several development projects. As per the schedule, PM Modi will reach Rudrapur in afternoon where he will launch the state Integrated Cooperative Development Project. The project is aimed to give a boost to the agriculture activities in the state.

PM Modi will also distribute loan cheques to beneficiaries of state government’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Farmers Welfare Scheme. Under this scheme, the government is providing Rs one lakh to the farmers at a very low-interest rate of 2%. The scheme is a part of government’s goal of doubling the income of farmers’ by 2022.