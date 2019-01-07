PM Narendra Modi, President Vladimir Putin hold telephonic conversation

By: | Updated: January 7, 2019 6:01 PM

The conversation focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and current international issues, they said.

Putin wished Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russian diplomatic sources said. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation on Monday during which they focused on key bilateral and international issues and resolved to step up cooperation in dealing with terrorism, diplomatic sources said. Putin wished Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russian diplomatic sources said.

The leaders confirmed their mutual willingness to increase cooperation in fighting against international terrorism and solving other pressing world issues, they said. The conversation focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and current international issues, they said. During the conversation, the Russian president invited Modi to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest, the sources said. The leaders also warmly congratulated each other on the new year.

