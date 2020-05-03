  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter

Published: May 3, 2020 4:13:06 PM



Narendra Modi, handwara encounter, kashmir, north kashmir, jammu and kashmir encounter,latest news on handwara encounterPrime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. (File photo: PTI)

Condoling the death of security personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends,” Modi said in a tweet.

An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter at a village in north Kashmir’s Handwara area, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday.

Two terrorists were eliminated by security forces.

