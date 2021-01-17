  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to MGR on birth anniversary

January 17, 2021 12:05 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to AIADMK founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran on his birth anniversary and lauded his efforts towards poverty alleviation and emphasis on women empowerment.

narendra modi"During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti," the prime minister said. (Photo source: PTI)

Born in 1917, MGR, as he became popularly known, was a Tamil film superstar who joined the C N Annadurai-led DMK and rose to be one of its popular faces. He formed his own party in 1972 following differences with M Karunanidhi, the then DMK chief after Annadurai’s death.

“Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected,” Modi tweeted.

“During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti,” the prime minister said.

As chief minister for over 10 years after leading his party to victory for three consecutive terms till his death in 1987, MGR is credited with popularising several welfare programmes, including mid-day meal scheme, in the state.

The southern state is likely to have assembly polls in May with the two Dravidian parties being seen as the main contenders for power. The BJP had tied up with the ruling AIADMK in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

