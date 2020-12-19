  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, recalls his vision for inclusive society

December 19, 2020 11:04 AM

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 Sikh gurus, was born in 1621 and was martyred in 1675 in Delhi.

prime minister narendra modi, guru tegh bahadur shaheedi diwasThe prime minister also tweeted his tributes to the Sikh Guru in Punjabi. (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ and recalled his vision for a just and inclusive society.

“Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also tweeted his tributes to the Sikh Guru in Punjabi.

Narendra Modi
