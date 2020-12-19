PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, recalls his vision for inclusive society

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 Sikh gurus, was born in 1621 and was martyred in 1675 in Delhi.
“Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society,” Modi tweeted.
The prime minister also tweeted his tributes to the Sikh Guru in Punjabi.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.