PM Narendra Modi, other BRICS leaders leave hand impressions on clay at ‘Cradle of Humankind’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the other heads of BRICS states today imparted their hand impressions on clay during a visit to South Africa’s famous Cradle of Humankind at Maropeng.

The Maropeng Visitor Centre is an award-winning attraction situated in the Witwatersberg and Magaliesberg mountain ranges, just an hour from Johannesburg and Pretoria. It is the official Visitor Centre of the Cradle of Humankind, one of South Africa’s eight world heritage sites and one of the major tourist attractions in the country.

“Leaving a lasting impression! @PM @narendramodi and other #BRICS leaders imparting their hand impression on clay in a symbolic demonstration of our connect to the Cradle of Humankind at Maropeng. (sic),” Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted. Modi is in South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit. The BRICS is a grouping of five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Originally the first four were grouped as “BRIC”, before the induction of South Africa in 2010. South Africa is hosting the 10th annual summit of the BRICS bloc here from July 25 to 27.