PM Narendra Modi on target, no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha sees references to Baahubali, Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharat Ane Nenu

Parliamentary speeches often comprise information and anecdotes from across the sphere of life. Frequent quotations from poetry, drama, song, book and films have been used in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha debates regularly. As the Lok Sabha today began debating the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla initiated the discussion with a reference to a Telegu movie titled ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’.

The Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj starrer was about an NRI, who returns to India after his father and chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, passes away and subsequently takes charge as chief minister of the state.

Galla said that the recurring theme of this movie is trust and underlines that “Bharath (protagonist of the movie) keeps recalling his mother’s words that a promise is a promise. “If a man makes a promise and does not keep it, he does not have the right to be called a man.”

He alleged that people of Andhra Pradesh have become frustrated over “empty promises made by Modi-Shah regime.” The film was one of the highest grossers at the Telegu box office. Galla’s reference to films did not stop either. While criticising the Modi government over its allocation of funds for Andhra Pradesh, the MP from Guntur Constituency claimed the amount was less than the box office collection blockbuster Baahubali movies. Galla spoke for over a length of half-an-hour.

Opposition parties led by Congress have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. Though Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas had moved the motion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Naidu has chosen Guntur lawmaker Jayadev Galla.