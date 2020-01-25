PM Narendra Modi on EC: Country expresses gratitude for making electoral process vibrant, participative

By: |
Published: January 25, 2020 12:54:49 PM

For the past 10 years, the Election Commission (EC) has been celebrating January 25 as the National Voters' Day.

Narendra Modi, National Voters Day, Election Commission, electoral process, latest news on narendra modi“We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. (IE photo)

Extending greetings to people on the National Voters’ Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country expresses gratitude to the Election Commission for its efforts to make the electoral process more vibrant and participative.

For the past 10 years, the Election Commission (EC) has been celebrating January 25 as the National Voters’ Day. The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

Related News

“We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He hoped that the day inspires people to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes the democracy stronger.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi on EC Country expresses gratitude for making electoral process vibrant participative
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nepal invites PM Modi and Imran to Sagarmatha dialogue
2Mamata Banerjee to wield paintbrush during her protest against CAA and NRC
3Stay away from politics, focus on studies: Ramdev to students of JNU and other varsities