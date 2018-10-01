PM Narendra Modi offers assistance to tsunami-hit Indonesia

The PM appreciated the resilience and courage of the people of Indonesia in facing the challenges emanating from the wide spread devastation due to the grave natural calamity, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday called up Indonesian President Joko Widodo and offered assistance to the tsunami-hit country. Modi offered condolences on the loss of lives in the recent earthquake and tsunami that hit the Sulawesi region of Indonesia, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The PM appreciated the resilience and courage of the people of Indonesia in facing the challenges emanating from the wide spread devastation due to the grave natural calamity, it said.

In response to Indonesia’s appeal for international aid, the Prime Minister offered to Widodo all possible assistance from India as a maritime neighbour and as a friend of Indonesia. The two leaders agreed that the details of India’s relief assistance will be worked out through diplomatic and official channels. The massive 7.5-magnitude tremor struck Friday and sent monster waves barrelling into the island of Sulawesi, leaving at least 844 dead in the seaside city of Palu and surrounding areas.