PM Modi’s mother Hiraben laid to rest in Gandhinagar, tributes pour in – Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday at the age of 100. The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted to on Wednesday, informed the news of her demise. She passed away at 3:30 AM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gandhinagar, carried the mortal remains of his mother. PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his ailing mother.

Following her demise, tributes poured in for PM Modi’s mother. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, among others, expressed their condolences for the departed soul.

Live Updates

PM Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben, also known as Hiraba, passed away at the age of 100.

09:37 (IST) 30 Dec 2022 PM Modi mother Hiraben: President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences. In a tweet (in Hindi), she said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of '#matradevobhav' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!” 09:31 (IST) 30 Dec 2022 PM Modi mother’s death: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1608674311161917448 09:28 (IST) 30 Dec 2022 Hiraba passes away: PM Modi carries the mortal remains of his mother Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1608657708382826498 09:26 (IST) 30 Dec 2022 PM Modi’s mother: Welcome to our live blog! Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog. Follow all live updates here.