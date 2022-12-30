PM Modi’s mother Hiraben laid to rest in Gandhinagar, tributes pour in – Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday at the age of 100. The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted to on Wednesday, informed the news of her demise. She passed away at 3:30 AM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gandhinagar, carried the mortal remains of his mother. PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his ailing mother.
Following her demise, tributes poured in for PM Modi’s mother. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, among others, expressed their condolences for the departed soul.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences. In a tweet (in Hindi), she said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of '#matradevobhav' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi.
Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during his visits to Gujarat.