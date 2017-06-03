PM Narendra Modi most popular leader since Independence, says BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra

“If you look at the performance of the union government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, you will witness that the credibility of India has reached an all time high,” BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra told reporters here. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular leader in the country since Independence. “If you look at the performance of the union government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, you will witness that the credibility of India has reached an all time high,” BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra told reporters here. “In the entire nation, Modi is the most popular leader since Independence till date,” said Patra while highlighting the achievements of Modi government in last three years.

Patra said Modi government has given a corruption free governance in last three years and even the political rivals are struggling to find out any instance to corner the government. The tag of being a non-corrupt government is one of the most important achievement of the Modi led political dispensation, said Patra. The BJP spokesman said in last three years, India has emerged as a major player across global platforms and as a strongest component in BRICS nations.

“At a time when world economy is moving backward or stands stagnated, India is growing. India has become a bright spot on the world platform,” he said. “There is an environment of inclusiveness across the country. Around 13 crore people were provided social security through different schemes,” he said.