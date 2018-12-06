PM Narendra Modi most followed world leader on Instagram second year in a row, has 15.5 million followers

PM Modi (42.6 million followers) is also the third most followed world leader on Twitter, behind Donald Trump (52 million) and Pope Francis (47.6 million).
Posting just 80 pictures but receiving 873,302 interactions on average, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the “most effective world leader on Instagram”, as per a study by public relations and communications firm BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) Global.
Modi is also the most followed leader on Instagram with 15.5 million followers, up from 10 million he had a year ago. Modi was also the highest followed world leader in 2017 as well followed by US President Donald Trump. Modi follows no one on Instagram.
Currently, Indonesian President Joko Widodo is in the second place with 12.2 million followers while U.S. President Donald Trump is in the third position with 10.9m followers.
Published on Tuesday, the report said that although PM Modi’s pictures are 20 times less what US President Donald Trump (1,556) posts, the Indian leader’s interaction rate is far higher – 7.11 percent compared to Trump’s 1.58 percent.
Interacting with world leaders during the G-20 Summit in #Argentina.
Receiving 1,834,707 hearts, the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the new couple – Indian captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has become the most liked picture posted by any world leader.
Met @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma. Congratulated them on their wedding.
The study attributed this to the fact that the picture had three most popular personalities from politics, cricket and Bollywood who collectively had 55 million followers on Instagram.
Another picture of the BJP leader standing at a bus stop in Davos ahead of the World Economic Forum 2018 is the second most liked picture with a total of 1,635,978 likes.
According to the study, “Pictures from birthdays, weddings and private moments with the family, wife, children and grandchildren on holidays and selfies tend to garner the best interactions on Instagram.
The study again attributed the likes to the fact that the shot was “unusual” and that “pictures which are out of the ordinary do tend to get the best engagement on the platform.”
Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Wishing you a happy married life.
However, Trump takes that cake when it comes to being active on the platform. Over the last one year, Trump has gained more than 218 million interactions, thrice the number of interactions earned by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “who has more followers but only 69 million interactions over the past year.”
