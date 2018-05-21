PM Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin in Sochi, hails historic India-Russia ties

“India and Russia have been friends for a long time. Thankful to President Putin for inviting me for an informal meeting at Sochi,” Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. Modi, who is on a trip to Russia for an informal meet, congratulated Putin on his election as President for the fourth time. PM Modi hailed the historic ties between Indian and Russia. “India and Russia have been friends for a long time. Thankful to President Putin for inviting me for an informal meeting at Sochi,” Modi said. PM Modi further said that India and Russia enjoy ‘special privileged strategic partnership’.

Modi further hailed Russia’s help to India in getting a permanent membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. “Russia played a major role in helping India get a permanent membership in SCO. We are working together on International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and BRICS,” Modi said.

