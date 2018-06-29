PM Narendra Modi meets ‘Mission Shaurya’ team, here is all about the promising initiative for tribal youth

Under Mission Shaurya expedition,10 tribal students from “ashram shalas” (residential schools) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra conquered Everest. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met a group of ten tribal students from Maharashtra. The students were a part of a team of the ‘Mission Shaurya’ initiative of the Adivasi Vikas Vibhag of the Maharashtra State Government. The students shared their experiences with the Prime Minister. The interaction was also attended by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union MoS for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir.

It was a joint initiative of the state Tribal department and Chandrapur Collectorate to scale Everest. Five students out of this group successfully scaled Mt. Everest in May 2018. Mission Shaurya was flagged off in a grand ceremony at Chandrapur on April 8, under it tribal students from Chandrapur district conquered Mount Everest. Under Mission Shaurya expedition,10 tribal students from “ashram shalas” (residential schools) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra conquered Everest. Of the 10, five could climb the final peak of the Everest, whereas, five students had to return midway for various reasons, including health and inability to withstand rough weather conditions. Five children who reached the peak were given Rs 25 lakh each and Rs 10 lakh each was given to the rest.

The Indian Express reported on June 2 that amongst the first to reach Mount Everest were: Kavidas Pandurang Katmode and Umakant Suresh Madavi on May 16 at 3.10 am, Pramesh Sitaram Ale on May 16 at 4.25 am, Manisha Dharma Dhurve on May 16 at 4.35 am and Vikas Mahdeo Soyam reached on May 17 at 4.35 am.

The Prime Minister had taken note of the students from Chandpur district in his Man ki Baat programme on May 16, after they successfully completed their expedition. Maharashtra government has also announced Mission Shakti to impart special training and prepare tribal students for the Olympics 2024.