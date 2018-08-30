PM Narendra Modi meets Bangladesh PM in Nepal, reviews bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, including ways to boost economic and cultural cooperation. The two leaders met in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, on the sidelines of the 4th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

“Held talks with PM Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu. We reviewed the full range of India-Bangladesh relations and ways to boost economic as well as cultural relations,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted, “A fraternal relationship anchored in history, culture, language and shared values! In a warm bilateral meeting between PM @narendramodi and PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, both leaders took stock of the bilateral relationship.”

The Summit will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the setting up of BIMSTEC Grid Interconnection, which will pave the way for buying and selling electricity among the member states once the cross-country energy grids are put in place.

The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 per cent of the global population.