PM Narendra Modi meets about 100 IPS probationers of 2017 batch, exhorts them to work with dedication

PM Narendra Modi meets about 100 IPS probationers of 2017 batch

About 100 probationers of 2017 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Interacting with the probationers, Modi emphasised the importance of working with dedication, to perform with distinction the various roles and responsibilities that they would be looking after, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister recalled the sacrifices of over 33,000 police personnel who have laid down their lives while performing their duty.

Subjects such as good governance, discipline and conduct, women empowerment and forensic science also came up for discussion, the statement added.