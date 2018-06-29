PM Modi to interact with sugarcane farmers today, discuss government initiatives to overhaul sugar industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today meet a delegation of 150 sugarcane farmers from states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka, his office informed in a statement. The meeting will be held at his official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital. According to the PM’s office, the central government’s interventions and initiatives taken for the sugarcane sector are likely to come up for discussion during the meeting.

Besides, he is likely to highlight the other steps taken by his government to overhaul the sugarcane sector including the bailout package of Rs 8,500 crore to clear cane arrears including a soft loan of Rs 4,500 crore.

“PM Modi will meet and interact with a delegation of about 150 sugarcane farmers at Lok Kalyan Marg tomorrow (Friday). The delegation will consist of farmers from UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Union Government’s interventions and initiatives taken for the sugarcane sector are likely to come up for discussion during the meeting,” a PMO statement said on Thursday.

The PM’s meeting with sugarcane growers comes amidst various protests held by farmers demanding adequate price for their produce including the long-standing issues of non-payment of dues by sugar mills.

Earlier in May, a sugarcane farmer in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat had lost his life just a day before PM Modi’s rally in the region. The 58-year-old had collapsed and died while taking part in a protest over non-payment of dues by sugar mills and an increase in power tariffs.

Earlier this week, sugarcane farmers in Haryana had demonstrated in front of the office of state minister Manish Grover demanding clearing of dues by the sugar mills.

India is the second largest producer of sugar in the world and the sugar industry is the second largest agro-based industry in the country. According to industry experts, the sugar industry needs an immediate package of Rs 20,000 crore to clear the arrears and address other problems being faced by the farmers.

In the 2017-18 marketing year (October-September), sugar production is estimated to touch a record 32 million tonnes, against 20.3 million tonnes output in the last year. This year’s production is much higher than the annual domestic demand of 25 million tonnes.