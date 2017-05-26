PM Narendra Modi makes clarion call to start-ups to focus on making healthcare affordable for all

Narendra Modi, was speaking through a live video conferencing mode in the national capital also inaugurated a coffee table book.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an event to mark the 75 years of Tata Memorial Hospital on Thursday, invited start-ups to focus on research for innovative medical devices and use technology to make healthcare more affordable for masses, an Indian Express report said. “India should manufacture its own medical devices to bring down the cost. Recently, the government reduced the cost of stents by 85 per cent,” Modi was quoted as saying by the paper. “The International Agency for Research on Cancer says in the next 30 years the number of cancer cases will double. It is necessary to bring all hospitals on one platform to treat cancer patients through latest technology”, he added.

Narendra Modi, was speaking through a live video conferencing mode in the national capital also inaugurated a coffee table book showing the history of the hospital in Parel.

The paper further quoted the prime minister as saying that the country witnesses at least 10 lakh new cancer diagnoses every year out of which 6.5 lakh patients lose their lives. Since the cost of cancer treatment is quite high, the Centre is keen on technological progress to introduce cheaper methods of treatment.

“We are trying to bring cancer care within the reach of poor patients. The Digital Nerve Centre is an initiative in that direction,” the PM was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

As per the report, the nerve centre connects four cancer hospitals in the country and helps doctors discuss complicated cases via video conferencing. The government is also mulling to start the digital nerve centre in 108 cancer hospitals across the country under the National Cancer Grid.

“Under the national health policy, we are addressing several diseases. Our government wants a holistic approach,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by Indian Express. The prime minister was pointing out greater involvement of Ayush and homoeopathy in the healthcare system in conditions where the help of yoga or Ayurveda can be taken to treat side-effects of allopathic drugs, the daily said further.