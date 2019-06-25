Parliament LIVE: PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha today

Lok Sabha LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to reply on motion of thanks on President’s address.

Lok Sabha LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks on President’s Address on Tuesday. On Monday, speaking on the floor of the House, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and compared PM Modi to ‘gandi naali’. He said that the saffron party won general elections because PM Modi was a ‘very big salesman’ and the Congress couldn’t gain grounds as it could not market its products. The Prime Minister was present in the House when Chowdhury made these comments.

Chowdhury also dared the Modi government to arrest ‘thieves’ Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in scams like 2G, Coal scam. “Did you manage to catch anybody in 2G and coal allocation scams? Did you manage to send Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi behind the bars? You came to power by calling them ‘thieves’. Then, how are they sitting in the Parliament,” he said.

Earlier, in a surprise move, BJP leader and Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi was fielded by PM Modi to open the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on President’s address to the joint session last week. Sarangi made the opposition squirm in their seats and left the treasury benches in splits. He said that Narendra Modi came out unscathed from opposition’s false propaganda. “Satyamev Jayate nanratam satyen pantha vitato devyanam (truth is paramount and son of truth can never be covered by the black cloud of untruth all the time),” the first-time MP from Odisha said. He said the opposition should be proud of Modi’s achievements and cited Odia poet Jagannath Das saying God lives in all.