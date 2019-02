PM Modi to confer National Youth Parliament Festival 2019 awards today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give away the National Youth Parliament Festival 2019 awards at an event in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. The festival was launched by Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore last month to encourage youth to engage with public issues and understand the common man’s point of view.

According to a report in All India Radio, more than 50,000 youths participated through Youth Parliaments at all levels. The national level finals concluded on Tuesday with the announcement of winners.

In his Mann Ki Baat address in December 2017, PM Modi had shared an idea of organising Youth Parliaments to engage young people.

While inaugurating the event, Rathore had called upon the youth to recognise their strength and create a New India. He said that India has a large young population bestowed with special qualities which need to be identified, harnessed and promoted.

“The country is progressing under the best leadership, and impossibilities are being converted into possibilities,” the minister had said.