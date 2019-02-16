PM Modi in Nagpur today LIVE Updates: Prime Minister to inaugurate several development projects

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Feb 16, 2019 11:28 am

Modi rally today live: PM Narendra Modi has reached Nagpur where he will launch several development projects and address multiple rallies.

Modi rally today live watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Nagpur on a daylong visit. He is slated to launch several development projects. From here, PM Modi will travel to Yavatmal and Dhule district. Besides, he will also flag-off Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune train service through a video link. Later, he will distribute certificates under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to women Self-Help Groups.

At Yavatmal in Vidarbha, he will inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School for tribal students and handover keys of houses of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to the beneficiaries. In Dhule, he will inaugurate the Lower Panazara medium project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana (PMKSY) and lay the foundation stone of Sulwade Jamphal Kanoli Lift Irrigation Scheme and Dhule City Water Supply Scheme.

Live Blog

11:28 (IST)16 Feb 2019
PM Modi arrives in Nagpur

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Nagpur. He will launch multiple projects in the state today.

