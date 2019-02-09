  1. Home
  3. Modi in Assam today LIVE Updates: In Itanagar, PM Modi says doubled the amount provided by Centre to Arunachal Pradesh

Feb 09, 2019

Modi in North East: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shown black flags in Guwahati at two different places on second day of his visit to the northeast over citizenship bill.

Modi rally live streaming Modi rally live today: PM hold public meeting in Itanagar

Modi rally today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shown black flags in Guwahati at two different places on second day of his visit to the northeast over citizenship bill. On Friday as well, Modi was shown black flags as All Assam Students Union (AASU) protested and shouted slogans against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. A PTI report said that PM Modi witnessed the protests as he travelled to the Raj Bhavan from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Prime Minister is schedule to address three rallies on Friday. The first rally will be held in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. From here, the Prime Minister will travel to Amingaon in Assam where he will address another public meeting. The thirs rally will take place in Tripura’s Agartala.

On Saturday, Modi, who was on his way to the airport from the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati, was shown black flags by protesters belonging to the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) at Machkhowa area. Minutes later, a group of students showed black flags to the prime minister when his huge convoy was passing through the Gauhati University at Jalukbari area. Members of both the groups were detained by the police.

11:33 (IST)09 Feb 2019
Modi in Arunachal Pradesh: Prime Minister lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects
11:21 (IST)09 Feb 2019
Modi rally in Itanagar LIVE: Congress neglected Arunachal Pradesh for decades, says PM Modi

Attacking the previous Congress governments, Modi said that they neglected Arunachal Pradesh for decades but we are here to change this. 'New India can only be built if North East can be developed well,' he said.

11:16 (IST)09 Feb 2019
Modi in Itanagar LIVE: Doubled the amount provided by Centres, says PM Modi

Address a public meeting in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his governmet allocated Rs 44,000 crore fund to Arunachal Pradesh which is double the amount provided by the previous government.

On Friday evening, PM Modi was shown black flags in at least four different locations as soon as he landed in Guwahati and was travelling from the airport to the Raj Bhawan to spend the night. Hundreds of Gauhati University students waved black flags at Modi in Jalukbari area, activists of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and AJYCP did the same at Adabari and Fancy Bazar areas. Members of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) were also seen waving black flags to the PM and shouting slogans on the Mahatma Gandhi Road at Uzan Bazar. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India even if they do not possess any document. The Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session on January 8 and has been awaiting Rajya Sabha nod.
