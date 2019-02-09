Modi in Assam today LIVE Updates: In Itanagar, PM Modi says doubled the amount provided by Centre to Arunachal Pradesh

Modi rally live today: PM hold public meeting in Itanagar

Modi rally today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shown black flags in Guwahati at two different places on second day of his visit to the northeast over citizenship bill. On Friday as well, Modi was shown black flags as All Assam Students Union (AASU) protested and shouted slogans against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. A PTI report said that PM Modi witnessed the protests as he travelled to the Raj Bhavan from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Prime Minister is schedule to address three rallies on Friday. The first rally will be held in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. From here, the Prime Minister will travel to Amingaon in Assam where he will address another public meeting. The thirs rally will take place in Tripura’s Agartala.

On Saturday, Modi, who was on his way to the airport from the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati, was shown black flags by protesters belonging to the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) at Machkhowa area. Minutes later, a group of students showed black flags to the prime minister when his huge convoy was passing through the Gauhati University at Jalukbari area. Members of both the groups were detained by the police.